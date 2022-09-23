You love him or you hate him, but you cannot deny that Jose Mourinho is a pure entertainer. The current Roma boss has always been known for expressing himself in a unique way by coming out with witty and brilliant words of wisdom. During his managerial stint, Mourinho has bagged an overall 25 titles, including two UEFA Champions League trophies – one with Porto and Inter Milan each, while he also won the UEFA Cup with Porto as well as the Europa League with Manchester United.

The 57-year-old has coached many a great player and established himself as a pragmatic yet yielding manager throughout his trophy-laden career. Besides finding success on the field, the Portuguese manager will hope to find success off the field as well having made a special appearance in star rapper and Manchester United fan Stormzy's 11-minute music video.

Watch Mourinho shush and say famous catchphrase in hilarious cameo

The ex-Chelsea manager is seen standing by Stormzy's side and his companions. As the camera zooms in, Mourinho and Stormzy hold a finger to their lips as the lyrics go: “You love to talk about the old days, them man are old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose.”

The audio snippet is played in the background with the lyrics referring to Mourinho's famous interview back in 2014 after Chelsea lost to Aston Villa by a solitary goal in a Premier League encounter. Back then, the former Chelsea manager had famously said, “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble”. The 11-minute video from Stomzy has so far garnered 491,169 views.

Following the release of the music video, the Portuguese shared a post on Instagram which read, “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

Following the release of the video, fans took to social media and posted their reaction to the Roma manager's special appearance. The fans hailed the manager for his performance calling him 'GOAT', while another fan in his tweet wrote that the video appearance is 'worth 10 Sir Alexander titles'. Another fan also asked for a story about how Jose Mourinho got involved in the music video.

Jose Mourinho is now the goated manager we won’t be taking any more applications for the foreseeable. That video appearance is worth 10 sir Alexander titles. — MAH (@matissearmani) September 22, 2022

Jose lost 1 nil to Atalanta, received a red card and then got featured in a Stormzy music video. Pep Guardiola can never, Mourinho is clear >> 🐐 — NUNGUA (@burnaculer) September 22, 2022

Video views gonna go: pic.twitter.com/hhdnT3gZ0W — Mike T (@mishoo__t) September 22, 2022

would love to know the story about how he got involved in the video — Dewradar (@dewradar) September 22, 2022

Why was Mourinho handed a 2-game ban?

Normally known to be a very cool customer on the field, Mourinho recently lost his cool during Roma's match against Atalanta resulting him in being shown a red card by the referee. The incident took place during the first half of the Serie A match on Sunday. Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli took down Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo inside the box. While Roma players appealed for a VAR check, Mourinho found it hard to keep a check on his emotions. The Roma manager stormed onto the pitch and urged the officials to have a VAR check with regard to the incident. However, he was shown the way to the locker room. Angry with the card, Mourinho further lost his cool and tried to confront the referee only to be held back by his support staff.

What's next for the Roma boss?

Having guided AS Roma to the UEFA Europa Conference League title last year, Mourinho will be aiming to guide Roma towards yet another piece of major silverware. The decorated coach has recently admitted to carrying on with the managerial job for few more years before calling time on his career.

While speaking at 2022 Quinas de Ouro event, Mourinho admitted, "These 22 years have passed quickly, but I want to continue.I feel good, I feel strong, motivated, I like winning, I hate losing, nothing has changed. The colour of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I want to go on. Not for another 22 years, as there is no time, but for a few more years."