Jose Mourinho Instructs AS Roma Players From Behind Dugout Despite Getting Sent Off; Watch

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho was spotted managing his team’s players by climbing on the barricades after getting sent off during the Italian top-tier Serie A match between Roma and Napoli on October 24. During the match being played at the Stadio Olimpico, Mourinho received one yellow card each from the referee in both halves of the game for showing dissent before getting sent off. He received a standing ovation from the Roma fans as he walked back to the stands, however, the red card didn’t stop the manager from instructing his players. Mourinho later climbed on the barricades and was seen instructing the players in a way that has never been witnessed before.

The manager took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted a clip from the match where he can be seen managing the players from behind the dug-out. However, Mourinho had a hilarious take on the video as he captioned it saying, “When you have no ticket and you desperately want to watch a great football game”. Roma fans were elated on finding the video, as they flooded the comment sections praising the 58-year-old manager for his display of dedication.

Watch Jose Mourinho instructing the players after climbing barricades-

'We played well against Juventus and Napoli', says Jose Mourinho

On the match front, the Roma vs Napoli game ended in a 0-0 draw after Mourinho was sent off. In the Serie A 2021-22 points standings, Roma finds themselves at the fourth position with 16 points to their credits in nine matches. Napoli, meanwhile, finds themselves at the second position with 25 points behind AC Milan. Roma has managed to win five matches out of the nine, whereas they have been defeated in three games.

Speaking about his team’s performance during the post-match interview after the clash with Napoli, Mourinho said, “Football is all about points, and the truth is that in these three matches, we have picked up just one point. However, football is also about building. You have to analyze equality and evolution, the way of playing, and the psychological side in terms of how players deal with facing top teams. And we played well against Juventus and Napoli, top-level games, games where the result was in the balance until the end and did so without fear”. Earlier on October 18, Roma lost their Serie A match against Juventus 0-1 at the Juventus Stadium.

(Image: AP/ Instagram- @josemourinho)