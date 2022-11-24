Jose Mourinho Pinpoints 'very Specific Factor' With Epic Dig Post Japan's Upset Of Germany

The FIFA World Cup 2022 continues to witness upsets as a day after Saudi Arabia stunned world number three Argentina, Japan recorded an outstanding victory over Germany. Japan defeated Germany 2-1 thanks to two late goals from Ritsu Doan (75th minute) and Takuma Asano (83rd minute) after Ilkay Gundogan had put Hansi Flick's side ahead in the 33rd minute of the game.

While many football fans around the world were amazed by this result, AS Roach coach Jose Mourinho reveals he was not surprised. The Portuguese manager, who has previously coached star South Korean winger Son Heung-min, said he is aware of the 'special' mentality of the Asian players.

'European football focuses on egos': Jose Mourinho

While speaking to reporters in Japan, Jose Mourinho said, "Congratulations to Japan, but it’s not such a big surprise. It’s a good team that is growing. I think at this moment in European football, there is a big focus on the individual, a big focus on egos. When I look at your profile as people, your profile as a country, I have never coached Japanese players, but I have coached Asian players."

Speaking of the mentality of Asian players, Mourinho added, "In my case, I was lucky because I have coached the best Asian player, [Son Heung-min], and I understand that the mentality is really special. The team is the most important thing. People play for the team, they do not play for themselves."

When asked about Japan's victory over Germany in particular, Mourinho replied, "Of course, it is a fantastic achievement, but to be honest, it was not like a crazy surprise. Japan is a good team and it has good players, and it is getting experience at these events. The majority of their players play in Europe where they develop faster and understand better what is a high-level game."

While it is still early days in the FIFA World Cup, Japan's astonishing victory over Germany would certainly boost their chances significantly of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament. As things stand in Group E of the table, Japan are currently in second place with three points. They are level on points with first-placed Spain, who recorded a thumping 7-0 victory over Costa Rica later in the day on Wednesday.