Jose Mourinho Reveals What Made Him Join Tottenham Hotspur After Pochettino Sacking

A spectacular turn of events in North London has seen Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager, while former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho takes his place at Tottenham Hotspur. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked owing to Tottenham’s abysmal form in the Premier League which sees them lie 14th on the table. Jose Mourinho, who has been out of management since being sacked by the Manchester United board in December, will take over the managerial reins at Tottenham this season.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Refused To Resign As Tottenham Manager Owing To Compensation: Report

Spurs rope in 'The Chosen One' - Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur that will keep him at the club till 2023. Speaking after his appointment, Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager said that he is excited to join a club with a rich heritage and such passionate supporters. Mourinho also said that the quality of the current squad along with the quality of the academy played a big part in attracting him to North London.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Returns To London As Mauricio Pochettino's Replacement At Tottenham

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy also had a few words regarding Jose Mourinho's appointment. Levy claimed that in Jose Mourinho, Spurs now have one of the most successful managers in football at the club. Levy also said that Jose Mourinho's wealth of experience will inspire Spurs after his appointment. Levy ended his statement by saying that Mourinho is a great tactician and that he has won honours at every club he has coached.

Also Read | Internet Broken, Mourinho Also Breaks Silence On Sensational Tottenham Appointment

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming games

The Premier League will now see Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola return to action this weekend. Interestingly, just under two weeks after he takes charge of his first game for Spurs against West Ham United, Mourinho will return to Old Trafford as Tottenham Hotspur face off against Manchester United next month. Just over two weeks after the visit to Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho will face another of his former clubs like Tottenham Hotspur welcome Chelsea on December 22.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho's Alleged Return And Mauricio Pochettino's Sacking: Twitter Reacts