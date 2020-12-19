Jose Mourinho Says Bayern Boss Hansi Flick Deserved To Win The FIFA Best Coach Award

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick deserved to win the FIFA Best Coach award instead of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. The highest governing body of football on Thursday had presented the Best Coach award to Klopp and since then, many have argued that it was Flick was the most deserving candidate for the accolade. Among them is Mourinho.

'Poor Flick': Jose Mourinho

"I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern finds two or three more new competitions to win it. So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award, because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup - he only won five and the biggest one of all," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying. "So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it," he added.

Flick and his team FC Bayern Munich enjoyed a dream run last season where they had won all the major titles including Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-pokal. The German-based club also won UEFA Super Cup and DFL Super Cup as well.

Klopp on the other hand had guided Liverpool to a Premier League triumph in the previous edition.

Spurs lose top spot in EPL points table

Coming back to Jose Mourinho, his own team i.e. Tottenham Hotspur have been dethroned from the top position after losing their previous league match against the defending champions Liverpool by a 2-1 margin at the Anfield Stadium on Thursday. The Spurs are now at the second spot with seven wins from 13 matches and 25 points. Meanwhile, the 'Reds' occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with eight victories from 13 games and 28 points in their tally.

Mourinho's team will next be seen in action when they host the fourth-placed Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

