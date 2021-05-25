Jose Mourinho Set To Sign Nemanja Matic For The THIRD Time As Roma Reign Set To Begin

New AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho is set to raid his former club this summer with the Portuguese tactician planning a reunion with Serbian midfield general Nemanja Matic. Mourinho will take charge of the club as the Serie A season has ended and already has several targets in mind as he looks to restore the Giallorossi to their previous lofty standards. As per AS Roma transfer news, Matic has emerged as the No.1 target this offseason.

Nemanja Matic transfer news: Jose Mourinho eyes third reunion with Man United ace

As per a report from Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has emerged as Jose Mourinho's No. 1 priority as he prepares to raid the transfer market ahead of his first season in the Italian capital. The Portuguese has previously worked with Matic and it will mark the third time that he would have moved ship with the Serbian having previously played for him in England. Mourinho signed Matic back in 2014 when he returned to Chelsea from Benfica. The 32-year-old then followed him to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge in 2017 and was a mainstay under him for 18 months.

Matic has now been reduced to a bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has started in only 12 Premier League games this season. Manchester United are willing to offload the Serbian midfield general who still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford. If Matic moves to Rome, he will be reunited with former Man United teammates in Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling, who moved to the Italian capital last term. The Red Devils are looking to raid the transfer market themselves and a sale could further boost their purse, as they hope to mount a title charge next season. Matic's experience is invaluable and the Serbian is yet to mention his desire to leave Old Trafford, thought like history suggests, that the 32-year-old might move if Mourinho comes calling.

Matic is Jose Mourinho's midfield priority for AS Roma due to their good relationship. Any deal would be valued at £10-£15M. It's understood United would have no issues with selling the Serbian.

AS Roma transfer news

Mourinho is also planning a raid on his other former club Chelsea, with out of favour striker Tammy Abraham emerging as a target for the Giallorossi. Roma need a striker to partner and eventually replace the veteran Edin Dzeko, and Abraham fits the bill with Borja Mayoral's loan move coming to a close. Mourinho could also lay his hands on Davide Zappacosta, who is still under a Chelsea contract but has spent the last few seasons on loan after being out of favour.

Man United transfer news

Man United need a host of reinforcements if they have to challenge for silverware next season and Tottenham striker Harry Kane is atop the list. Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane are also on the Red Devils' radar. Solskjaer will scourge the market for a defensive midfielder with Declan Rice being the No.1 target, and his arrival could probably spell the exit door for Matic.

Jose Mourinho contract

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season. The Portuguese boss was recently sacked by Tottenham just 17 months into the job and was offered a three-year deal by the Serie A giants. It will mark Mourinho's second spell in Serie A after he spent two seasons with Inter Milan before leaving to join Real Madrid in 2010. The three-year deal wills see him bag a total of $46m net, with the Portuguese set to earn a further $18million from the remainder of his contract at Tottenham.

