Jose Mourinho Takes 'unexpected' 50m Sprint With AS Roma Squad As He Celebrates 1000th Win

In Jose Mourinho's 1000th game in charge, AS Roma left it late to secure all three points in the Serie A clash against Sassuolo. Bryan Cristante opened the scoring for Roma in the 37th minute before Filip Đuričić equalised for Sassuolo in the 57th minute. An anxious Mourinho waited on the touchline to see his team create chances but failed to score in the last minutes of the match.

However, to his surprise, Stephan El Shaarawy scored the winner in injury time. The Portuguese manager was so overjoyed on realising that he won his 1000th game that he made a 50m sprint to celebrate with his players as they stood in front of the fans to celebrate. However, that was not it, as he then also took to his Instagram account to pass a legendary remark.

Jose Mourinho celebrates 1000th game with a win

Even though Jose Mourinho is well known for his animated reactions during games, little did any fan expect him to go on a 50m sprint at the age of 58. He then took to his Instagram handle to joke that he did not suffer any 'muscular injury,' and that the 1001st game was just around the corner. It remains to be seen if the Portuguese coach would come up with another animated reaction in his next game.

Jose Mourinho reveals he lied that 1000th game was not important

While speaking after the match in his interview with the media, Jose Mourinho admitted that he lied to people that his 1000th game in charge was not a special occasion for him. The Portuguese manager said,

"Because during the week I was lying to people, telling everyone this wasn’t a special game – perhaps I was trying to convince myself as well. But actually, it was – this game had a really special meaning for me. And I am sure I will remember it for the rest of my life because my 1000th game as a coach was this one. I didn’t want to lose it, and I was very scared of having that be my lasting memory of the moment. So I was lying to everyone beforehand. It was a very special feeling.

Image: Twitter/@ASRomaEN