Jose Mourinho Wants A Rematch With Bayern Munich, This Time With A 'proper' Team

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho is keen to face-off against Bayern Munich once again in the latter stages of the ongoing UEFA Champions League competition

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been in charge of Tottenham Hotspur since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino by CEO Daniel Levy. The former Manchester United and Chelsea coach has overseen three wins and two losses with the Spurs team since taking up the job. After last night's 1-3 loss to Bayern Munich, Champions League-winning coach Jose Mourinho had some interesting things to say. Read further to find out.

Ryan Sessegnon scores in his first Champions League start for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho keen on playing Bayern Munich again

Jose Mourinho AKA 'The Special One' seems to have brought back the drama to European football since his appointment as Tottenham coach. Post the disappointing 1-3 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, Jose Mourinho revealed that he would like to face the Bavarians again in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. Previously, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 2-7 defeat against Bayern Munich on Matchday two of the European competition.

Jose Mourinho would have preferred a different result against Bayern Munich

Published:
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST