Jose Mourinho Wants A Rematch With Bayern Munich, This Time With A 'proper' Team

Jose Mourinho has been in charge of Tottenham Hotspur since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino by CEO Daniel Levy. The former Manchester United and Chelsea coach has overseen three wins and two losses with the Spurs team since taking up the job. After last night's 1-3 loss to Bayern Munich, Champions League-winning coach Jose Mourinho had some interesting things to say. Read further to find out.

Ryan Sessegnon scores in his first Champions League start for Tottenham

A fantastic feeling for me to get my 1st start and goal for @spursofficial tonight but ultimately disappointed we didn’t get the win. Tough game but we’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again at the weekend #COYS💙

Thanks for the support! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6lAF4p8DDe — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) December 11, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho keen on playing Bayern Munich again

Jose Mourinho on facing Bayern



🗣" My wish is to be back for a proper match" pic.twitter.com/PUYa892N8A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2019

Jose Mourinho AKA 'The Special One' seems to have brought back the drama to European football since his appointment as Tottenham coach. Post the disappointing 1-3 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, Jose Mourinho revealed that he would like to face the Bavarians again in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. Previously, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 2-7 defeat against Bayern Munich on Matchday two of the European competition.

Jose Mourinho would have preferred a different result against Bayern Munich

"I would prefer a better result, obviously, I would prefer even a 3-2 defeat with a Son goal in the last minute, but I'm happy with the information I take back."



👔 Jose Mourinho #UCL ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 12, 2019

