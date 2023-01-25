Joshua Kimmich Replicates A Celebration Marcus Rashford Has Made Famous; See Pic

Bayern Munich's star midfielder Joshua Kimmich seemingly replicated a celebration Marcus Rashford has made famous after scoring a stunning equalizer in the 90th minute against FC Koln on January 24. As seen in the image below, Kimmich can be seen pointing to his head, similar to how the Manchester United star forward does after he scores a goal.

Kimmich hitting the Rashford’ celebration 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ardid8nUbj — Zlatan (@emsarfo21_) January 25, 2023

Why is Kimmich doing it 😭😭 the Rashford affect pic.twitter.com/Js8LAusfZ4 — UTDSam (@UTDKingSam) January 24, 2023

Joshua Kimmich scores stunner to salvage draw for Bayern

Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against FC Koln on Tuesday as the 10-time Bundesliga champions continue to wait for their first win of 2023. As seen in the video below, Kimmich scored a screamer with a central shot under the crossbar from around 30 meters.

Popopopo what's is goal from best player of Bayer munchin #Joshua kimmich 🧏‍♀️🧏🧏‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pDEgnmrl29 — houskey mattan (@MattanHouskey) January 24, 2023

The 27-year-old's goal denied the visitors a statement victory, having taken the lead in the fourth minute thanks to a goal from Ellyes Skhiri. While FC Koln fended off Bayern's attacks for most of the match, they made a slight mistake towards the end of the game that Kimmich pounced on to equalize the scoring.

Even though the Bavarians have still not managed a victory since the start of the New Year, coach Julian Nagelsmann is confident that the much-awaited win will come. As quoted by AP, Nagelsmann said, "We played the way we imagined in the second half (against FC Koln). I’m sure we’ll get back to winning if we keep it up."

Bayern Munich's lead in Bundesliga reduced to four points

With Bayern Munich dropping points against FC Koln and second-placed RB Leipzig claiming all three points against Schalke, the Bavarians' lead in the Bundesliga has reduced to just four points after 17 matches. Leipzig were outstanding against Schalke as they registered an emphatic 6-1 victory on Tuesday. Andre Silva scored a brace while Benjamin Henrichs, Timo Werner, Dani Olmo, and Yussuf Poulsen scored a goal each.

(Inputs from AP)