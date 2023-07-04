Last Updated:

Jota Joins Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad, Steven Gerrard Announced As Al-Ettifaq Manager

Saudi Pro League: Jota has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at the Saudi champion.

Jota joins Saudi champions Al-Ittihad, Steven Gerrard announced as Al-Ettifaq manager

Steven Gerrard and Jota (Image: AP)


Portuguese winger Jota swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad.

He has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihadclub.sa)

“Jota.. is.. officially yellow,” the club tweeted when announcing the arrival of yet another European-based player to the country’s lucrative Pro League.

Steven Gerrard becomes Al-Ettifaq manager, Brozovic joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Earlier on Monday, Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr)

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was also announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ettifaq Club | نادي الاتفاق (@ettifaq)

Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica.

He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career,” the club said in a statement.

COMMENT