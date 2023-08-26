Jude Bellingham equals striker Cristiano Ronaldo's stupendous record at Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid is proving to be an instant success. The English midfielder became the most expensive midfielder as he secured a transfer to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The youngster has been on a scoring spree in La Liga this season.

Jude Bellingham has been an instant hit at Real Madrid

The midfielder was the most high-profile signing Los Blancos made this summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to compete with Barcelona in the Spanish top flight last season and also lost to Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal.

They are adamant to stamp their authority this season and have brought in a number of quality players to Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham has been Madrid's main source of goals and in the proceedings, he has matched another record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo's record

The young midfielder has now found the nets four times in his first three matches for the Spanish giants and scored the majority of his club's goals this season. He has netted against Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo. Carlo Ancelotti heaped praises on the player who has shown every quality to thrive on the Spanish soil.

"Bellingham is doing very well, he keeps scoring and contributing to the team. Vinicius had a niggle in the first half and we changed him. We'll see what it is in the next few hours, it looks like some discomfort in the muscle in his leg."

"Goals aren't his biggest quality but he's doing well. He is good off the ball, he's intelligent and his timing is good. He's got a lot of ability on the edge of the area."

Newly signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga started for Madrid, with Andriy Lunin going back to the bench. Kepa arrived to help make up for the absence of injured regular starter Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid will face Getafe in their next Spanish top-flight fixture.

(With inputs from AP News)