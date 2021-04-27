Julian Nagelsmann Contract: How Much Money Will The Young Coach Earn At Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann on a five-year contract with the German manager set to take charge of the Bundesliga winners after the end of the current campaign. The Bundesliga title holders did not have to waste much time looking for a replacement for current head coach Hansi Flick who announced his plans to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

Julian Nagelsmann to join FC Bayern as head coach. Hansi Flick's contract will be terminated upon request. pic.twitter.com/tJBpXSiozu — ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†FC Bayern EnglishðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2021

Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich: Bundesliga toppers announce deal

Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich have successfully been able to lure the RB Leipzig coach away from the East German club with the Nagelsmann contract set to see the 33-year-old manager agree to a five-year deal with the reigning Champions Leauge winners. The Bavarians are also reported to pay €25 million to RB Leipzig as compensation which sees their highly-rated coach join FC Bayern Munich with his tenure set to begin on July 1.

Nagelsmann has been regarded as one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe with the German tactician gaining such a meteoric rise in a short span of time. Formerly a professional footballer playing for 1860 Munich, Nagelsmann was forced to retire from the game after a nasty knee injury ended his career.

With Nagelsmann opting to become a coach, he went on to become the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history when he took charge of Hoffenheim aged 28 back in 2016. After spending three years at Hoffenheim, the 33-year-old manager joined RB Leipzig in 2019 and has been at the helm of Die Roten Bullen since then.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, RB Leipzig managed a third-place finish in the Bundesliga back in 2019 with Die Roten Bullen also managing to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in their first appearance in Europe's prestigious competition. Currently, RB Leipzig find themselves slotted second on the Bundesliga standings and have managed to record 19 wins while playing out seven draws with just five losses this season. He is now all set to leave the Red Bull Arena outfit and join Bayern Munich at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann salary Bayern Munich

According to The Guardian, Nagelsmann has been procured by Bayern Munich on a five-year contract that is worth €8m a season before tax. The 33-year-old's signing has made him the most expensive coach in the Bundesliga. However, Julian Nagelsmann is not the only RB Leipzig individual to make a move for Bayern Munich as the reigning Bundesliga winners have also signed French centre-back Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig.