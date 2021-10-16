Jurgen Klopp Calls Mohamed Salah 'best In World' Ahead Of Messi And Ronaldo

Liverpool ran riot against Watford as they defeated them 5-0 in their Premier League matchup and Mohamed Salah has carried on his brilliant form as he gave a sensational assist to Sadio Mane and also scored a sensational solo goal. It was the Egyptian's eighth consecutive goal for the Reds and he shows no sign of slowing down. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praises for Salah going on to say that the Egyptian is currently the best player in the world ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Klopp told BT Sport: "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But, right now, he is the best."

Klopp also told liverpool.com that he is better than Ronaldo, Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe. He said: "Yeah he is, for sure, one the best in the world now. It’s obviously not for me or whatever to say who is the best. For me, he's the best. I see him every day and that makes it more easy for me, but Mr Lewandowski is out there, Ronaldo still scoring like crazy, Messi still putting out performances on a world-class level, Mbappe and all these kind of things and others will come. But, yes, in this moment he is for sure on top of that list."

Klopp dissects Liverpool's performance against Watford

Klopp also spoke about his team's performance against Watford and said: "It was good! I cannot say differently. After the international break, it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today. I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

Liverpool will now take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Group Stages on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Image: AP/@LFC/Twitter