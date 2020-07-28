Jurgen Klopp Compares Eating Breakfast With Sir Alex Ferguson To Eating With The Pope

After magnificent success with Liverpool in the Premier League this season, manager Jurgen Klopp was crowned as the LMA Manager of the Year. Manchester United's iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, after whom the award is named, announced the award for the 2019-20 season. Speaking on Ferguson, Klopp recalled his first meeting with the Scottish legend, comparing him to the Pope.

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson encouraged Cristiano Ronaldo with £400 bet at Man United, here's how

Klopp calls Ferguson Pope

Klopp, after winning the LMA Manager of the Year award, recalled his first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson. The former Dortmund boss claimed that Ferguson was the first Premier League manager he ever met in his life. The Liverpool manager claimed that they met over breakfast, although he wasn't too sure if the former Man United manager still remembers it. He described the meeting with Ferguson as a feeling that one gets while meeting the Pope. Klopp also asserted that he had no idea during the meeting that he will go on to win the award named after the legendary Man United personality.

"I have to say ‘thank you’ to a lot of people. I am here on behalf of my coaches." ✨



Another award for this incredible team 👏 pic.twitter.com/MpjUXmGYYD — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 27, 2020

Klopp was the favourite to win the LMA Manager of the Year award. The German guided his team to their first-ever Premier League title. The team broke several records in the process, one of which was winning the title with the highest-possible points difference - 23 in total - while also becoming the quickest team to settle the title 'race'.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola calls out Sir Alex Ferguson, Wenger after questions on Man City's spending

Sir Alex Ferguson's message for Klopp

Sir Alex Ferguson announced the award for Jurgen Klopp, while also sending out a video message for the German tactician. Ferguson claimed, "Jurgen Klopp, fantastic, I speak about Leeds United 16 years in the Championship, Liverpool 30 years since winning the league. Incredible. Really thoroughly deserved. The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality went right through the whole club. I think it was a marvellous performance."

Also Read | Alex Ferguson reveals 3 AM phone call from Klopp as German wins LMA Manager of the Year

Sir Alex Ferguson reveals 3 AM phone call from Klopp

Sir Alex Ferguson went on to state that he will forgive the Liverpool manager for waking him up at three in the morning to inform him of the Reds' Premier League triumph. Despite the jokes, he went on to claim that the manager deserved the title. Klopp, in turn, said he was pleased with the legendary figures who have won the trophy in the past, particularly referring to the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

Also Read | When Sir Alex Ferguson made call during half-time to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter/premierleague.com