Atletico Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Hails Diego Simeone's Intensity, Draws Comparison

Atletico vs Liverpool promises to be a mouth-watering clash for neutral fans. Both teams will clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday night as part of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Diego Simeone ahead of the Atletico vs Liverpool Champions League clash on February 18, 2020.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Jordan Henderson ahead of Atletico vs Liverpool clash

Jurgen Klopp: “Hendo is a brilliant player. He’s our skipper. If I had to write a book about Hendo, it would be 500 pages. The most difficult job was to replace Steven Gerrard. And he has dealt with that outstandingly well so he can be really proud.” ❤️pic.twitter.com/WFg3BCdQLx — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 17, 2020

Atletico vs Liverpool: If I'm on level four for intensity, Diego Simeone is on level 12: Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp on Diego Simeone:



🗣 "People say I'm emotional on the touchline. But if I'm on level four, Diego is on level 12!! How long has he been here? Eight years? His teams are always world class organised and that makes him one of the best. We've exchanged a few messages." pic.twitter.com/QAKGv3Rb7h — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 18, 2020

In a recent interview with Goal.com, Jurgen Klopp praised Atletico coach Diego Simeone. The Liverpool coach said, “People say about me that I'm emotional on the sideline. If I'm on level four, I would say Diego is on level 12 or so. It's really like I'm the Kindergarten Cop against him. That's over all those years, eight years, that's really long and still having this emotional level, wow, that's absolutely impressive. His teams are always world-class organised, so that makes him one of the best. We met once or twice, exchanged some messages after big defeats or big wins and tomorrow in a really competitive game we meet for the first time, it will be interesting."

Atletico vs Liverpool: Diego Simeone tops the list of top-paid managers in the world

💰 | L'Equipe have revealed the highest-paid managers (per year) in Europe's top 5 leagues:



1. Diego Simeone €43.6m.

2. Pep Guardiola €23.28m.

3. Jose Mourinho €17.52m.

3. Jurgen Klopp €17.52m.

5. Zinedine Zidane €16.8m. pic.twitter.com/ivY7ciu7pn — BETFRED (@Betfred) February 8, 2020

