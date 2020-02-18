The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Atletico Vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Hails Diego Simeone's Intensity, Draws Comparison

Football News

Atletico vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on coach Diego Simeone. Klopp said that the Argentinian is more intense than him when it comes to coaching.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Atletico vs Liverpool

Atletico vs Liverpool promises to be a mouth-watering clash for neutral fans. Both teams will clash at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday night as part of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Diego Simeone ahead of the Atletico vs Liverpool Champions League clash on February 18, 2020.

Also Read | Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, live streaming details

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Jordan Henderson ahead of Atletico vs Liverpool clash

Also Read | Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

Atletico vs Liverpool: If I'm on level four for intensity, Diego Simeone is on level 12: Jurgen Klopp

Also Read | Dortmund vs PSG live streaming details, schedule, team news, match preview

In a recent interview with Goal.com, Jurgen Klopp praised Atletico coach Diego Simeone. The Liverpool coach said, “People say about me that I'm emotional on the sideline. If I'm on level four, I would say Diego is on level 12 or so. It's really like I'm the Kindergarten Cop against him. That's over all those years, eight years, that's really long and still having this emotional level, wow, that's absolutely impressive. His teams are always world-class organised, so that makes him one of the best. We met once or twice, exchanged some messages after big defeats or big wins and tomorrow in a really competitive game we meet for the first time, it will be interesting."

Also Read | Eden Hazard lets the world know how to pronounce surname correctly after super

Atletico vs Liverpool: Diego Simeone tops the list of top-paid managers in the world

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres recalls 2011 stunner against Red Devils

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST