Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Liverpool's Consistency; Says He Has Never Seen It Before

Football News

Liverpool have not lost a single Premier League match this season, and have been unbeaten for more than 40 league matches.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has "never seen" such consistency from a team before. Klopp's remarks came after the league leader's 4-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.

READ: Liverpool’s Lead Grows To 22 Points In The Premier League

Liverpool march on

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League match this season, and have been unbeaten for more than 40 league matches. He was asked about his side's consistency and he said, "I have never seen it, to be honest."

"If I was asking from the outside, I would ask the same questions. Maybe other people would feel different, but I can only say it doesn’t feel [like it]. It’s not that I feel stronger and stronger and stronger after each win, it’s not like this. It is just one, great celebration – sometimes more, sometimes less – then relief, settle and go again," Klopp went on to say.

The match was tied at half time and neither side had been able to convert their chances. However, a second-half carnage saw the Reds score four goals. Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, scored the first two goals, while Mohamed Salah scored a brace and wrapped up the win. 

READ: Everton Comes From 2 Goals Down To Beat Watford 3-2 In EPL

Liverpool have registered 20 straight wins at Anfield, equalling Manchester City and Nottingham Forest's record of consecutive wins at home.

The win takes Liverpool 22 points clear at the top of the table. They have registered 73 points from 25 matches with defending champions Manchester City on 51 points before their match against Spurs on Sunday evening. 

Klopp praised the "mentality" of his side and said, "The boys put a sensational shift in, everybody went to the point and above, so that makes this group really special. That’s all that happened. We didn’t want to have a 22-point difference to other teams today, we wanted to have 73 points after that matchday. And that’s what we have, so all good for the moment."

READ: Madrid Stays Ahead In Spain With Win Over Atlético In Derby

READ: Struggling West Ham Drops Into EPL Relegation Zone

(With Agency Inputs)

Published:
