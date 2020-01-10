Jurgen Klopp Makes The Press Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played In His Career

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table this year. They are edging closer to the title with every win they register week-after-week.

The German manager and Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold were voted as the Manager of the Month and Player of the Month respectively for December 2019. Ahead of this weekend's encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp had a humorous encounter with media personnel at a pre-match press conference.

Also Read | Alexis Sanchez is the latest Manchester United player to have statue defaced

Jurgen Klopp has seen a host of Liverpool academy graduates make their senior debut

Jurgen Klopp shares a joke with Brewster and a hug with Elliott.



A manager inspiring his players from international stars to budding talents. 👊 pic.twitter.com/KRH7dmdxUU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo will never swap jerseys with a Roma player; here's why

Jurgen Klopp hilariously mistakes Jose Mourinho as a goalkeeper

Jurgen Klopp made journalists Google which position Jose Mourinho played because nobody knew 😂 pic.twitter.com/hyEshswBNg — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture

At a recent pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked who was the better player between him and Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho. His first reaction was confessing that he did not know which position Mourinho played during his career as a footballer in Spain.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach then asked the media to 'Google' which position the Portuguese played in. After being told that Mourinho was a midfielder, the Liverpool gaffer confessed that he thought his rival coach was a goalkeeper. Just Jurgen Klopp being Jurgen Klopp.

Also Read | Barcelona have fallen behind Brighton, Aston Villa this season; this stat proves why

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold bag Premier League awards

Trent Alexander-Arnold wins Premier League Player of the Month for the first time in his career.



Jurgen Klopp wins the managerial award for the 4️⃣th time this season! pic.twitter.com/0YsSuWeSTL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Real Madrid are heavily investing in the youth and the future looks secure at Bernabeu