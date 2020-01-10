The Debate
Jurgen Klopp Makes The Press Google What Position Jose Mourinho Played In His Career

In what was a hilarious moment, Jurgen Klopp asked the press to Google what position Jose Mourinho played at during the latter's days as a footballer in Spain.

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table this year. They are edging closer to the title with every win they register week-after-week.

The German manager and Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold were voted as the Manager of the Month and Player of the Month respectively for December 2019. Ahead of this weekend's encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp had a humorous encounter with media personnel at a pre-match press conference.

Jurgen Klopp has seen a host of Liverpool academy graduates make their senior debut

Jurgen Klopp hilariously mistakes Jose Mourinho as a goalkeeper

At a recent pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked who was the better player between him and Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho. His first reaction was confessing that he did not know which position Mourinho played during his career as a footballer in Spain.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach then asked the media to 'Google' which position the Portuguese played in. After being told that Mourinho was a midfielder, the Liverpool gaffer confessed that he thought his rival coach was a goalkeeper. Just Jurgen Klopp being Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold bag Premier League awards

