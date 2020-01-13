Jurgen Klopp Ranks Above Sir Alex Ferguson In Neil Warnock's Top Five Managers List

Jurgen Klopp has received a lot of plaudits for the work he has done at Anfield in the last two years. Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season. They are on course to lay their hands on the coveted PL trophy. They remain in contention to defend their UEFA Champions League title as well. Is there anything that Jurgen Klopp and his squad cannot win?

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp getting all the praise he deserves

🗣Dion Dublin:



"Jurgen Klopp is like the new Sir Alex Ferguson. He is running this club from top to bottom. He is making sure that the academy football is being played the same as the first team."

Neil Warnock claims Jurgen Klopp is better than Sir Alex Ferguson

Neil Warnock's top 5 Premier League managers..



1️⃣ Arsene Wenger

2️⃣ Pep Guardiola

3️⃣ Jurgen Klopp

4️⃣ Alex Ferguson

5️⃣ Jose Mourinho



Thoughts?

In a recent interview with TalkSport, former Cardiff City coach Neil Warnock has ranked the top five managers to have ever coached in the English Premier League. The experienced manager has come up with a few shockers in his top five. Sir Alex Ferguson has not even made it to the top three in Warnock's list.

In fact, Neil Warnock has ranked Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp above Sir Alex Ferguson on the list. This would have undoubtedly not gone down well with a host of Manchester United fans. Neil Warnock chose former Arsenal coach - Arsene Wenger - as the greatest manager to have ever coached in the Premier League.

Neil Warnock said, "Arsene Wenger changed the whole outlook on modern footballers. He brought so many things in that had never been thought of - the nutritionists, the fitness guys, videos, technology."

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold bag Premier League awards

Premier League manager and player of the month for December:



Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander Arnold



Klopp has now won 4 of 5 manager of the month award this season already.

