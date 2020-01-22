Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been an unstoppable force all throughout the ongoing season. They look set to end their long wait for a Premier League trophy.

Their blistering form across all competitions has led to comparisons between the German's team and Sir Alex Ferguson's famed treble-winning side. Popular YouTuber S2G decided to pit both these famous Liverpool and Manchester United teams against each other on FIFA 20. Find out what happened.

The similarity between both these Liverpool strikes against Man Utd is uncanny

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool vs Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United on FIFA 20

Manchester United line-up

Edwin van der Sar, Antonio Valencia, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.

Bench: Peter Schmeichel, Ashley Young, Gerard Pique, Roy Keane, Nani, Michael Owen and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Liverpool line-up

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Bench: Adrian, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Philippe Coutinho, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool created the first opening early on as Gini Wijnaldum entered the final third with attacking intent. However, Rio Ferdinand fouled Jordan Henderson with a last-ditch tackle and Roberto Firmino saw his rebound effort saved.

Edwin Van der Sar was kept busy for much of the first half. Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk almost scored a corner but saw his header cleared off the line by Patrice Evra.

But it was Rooney who created the best chance before half-time, seeing his bullet header smash the post. The opening goal finally arrived after the break from one of United's non-2008 substitutes. It was Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy who fired a superb left-footed finish across Alisson after being slipped behind the Liverpool back-line by the legendary Ryan Giggs.

Check out the entire Liverpool vs Manchester United game here

