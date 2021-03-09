JUV Vs POT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Juventus and FC Porto are back with some Champions League action as both teams clash in their Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday. The UEFA Champions League second leg is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on March 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Wednesday, March 10) according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs POT Dream11 prediction

JUV vs POT live: JUV vs POT Dream11 match preview

FC Porto walk into the match brimming with confidence as the Portuguese outfit recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Juventus in their first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. They were also victorious in their latest competitive outing which saw them register a 2-0 win over Gil Vicente. Juventus on the other hand have also been great as they have been in a four-game unbeaten run. Since their 2-1 loss to Porto, the Italian outfit has scored 10 goals and will walk into the match on the back of two consecutive wins against Spezia and Lazio.

JUV vs POT Playing 11

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKinnie, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Porto- Augustin Marchesin, Pepe, Diogo Leite, Zaidu Sanusi, Wilson Manafá, Mateus Uribe, Jesus Corona, Otávio, Sergio Oliveira, Mehdi Taremi, Moussa Marega

JUV vs POT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders – Pepe, Juan Cuadrado, Wilson Manafá, Alex Sandro

Midfielders - Jesus Corona, Weston McKinnie, Sergio Oliveira, Federico Chiesa

Strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo, Mehdi Taremi

JUV vs POT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Oliveira

Vice-Captain- Mehdi Taremi or Federico Chiesa

JUV vs POT Match Prediction

Both the teams will be eyeing a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday and will look to get the better of each over. While Juventus have an away goal which could work to their advantage, FC Porto have been very good in front of the match scoring eight goals in their last five matches Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Juventus 1-1 Porto

Note: The above JUV vs POT Dream11 prediction, JUV vs POT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs POT Dream11 Team and JUV vs POT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.