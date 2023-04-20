Juventus' 15 Points Deduction Overturned As They Are Back To 3rd Spot In Seria A

Juventus have been provided with a huge relief as their appeal to overturn the 15 points deduction has been accepted by the Italian football body. The Italian giants now sit in the third position with 59 points which leaves both AC Milan and Inter Milan out of the automatic Champions League qualification spot. The FIGC Federal Court of Appeal has been given the ruling to reevaluate its ruling.

The move comes just before Juventus' crucial quarterfinal clash against Sporting CP as the old lady of Turin is holding a slender one-goal advantage from the first leg.

The storied Italian club was hit with the massive penalty in January while several members of its former board were also handed bans from soccer activities, including former president Andrea Agnelli. Juventus denied wrongdoing and appealed to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, known as CONI.

The Italian FA had issued a statement earlier

The Federal Court of Appeal presided over by Mario Luigi Torsello has partially accepted the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor's Office on the partial revocation of the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to United Sections n. 89 of 27 May last, sanctioning Juventus with 15 penalty points to be served in the current football season and with a series of inhibitions for 11 Juventus executives

The Juventus board resigned en masse in November following an investigation by Turin public prosecutors into alleged false bookkeeping.A sports trial in the case was then re-opened based on information from the Turin prosecutors, leading to the points deduction.

With inputs from AP