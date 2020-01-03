The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Juventus FC Splash The Cash To Sign Dejan Kulusevski From Atalanta

Football News

Juventus FC have shed out a massive €35 million (with €9m in add-ons) to sign highly-rated Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski from Serie A opponents - Atalanta.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Juventus

19-year old Dejan Kulusevski has spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Parma from parent club Atalanta. The Swedish winger has scored four goals so far this season, which also included a stunning strike in a 2-2 draw against Bologna. Due to his phenomenal displays in Serie A in his debut season, Juventus FC have moved quickly to secure his signature in the January transfer window. He will stay on loan at Parma for the rest of the season.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan, here's how he performed during his 2010-12 stint

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG

Dejan Kulusevski pens long-term deal with Juventus FC

Also Read | Arsenal legend Ian Wright trolls Ryan Giggs after big win over Man Utd on New Year day

One might be wondering why Juventus spent €35 million (with €9m in add-ons) on a relatively new player in the Serie A. One look at Dejan Kulusevski's stats for the 2019-20 season and you will know the answer to that question. Dejan Kulusevski currently ranks second in terms of assists (7), key passes (18) and distance run per game (12 km) in the Italian top-flight. With a tally of four goals and seven assists, the former Atalanta man is directly involved in 46% of Parma’s goals this term. In addition to that, Dejan Kulusevski is able to drop back for his team where his physicality and dynamism allows him to steal the ball. It's a trait that Juventus will look to use next season. 

Also Read | 'Real Madrid make me feel like I have a small P****', Robbie Williams makes unusual claim

Can the Swedish international live up to expectations in Rome?

Also Read | Sergio Aguero joins teammates to celebrate goal despite being subbed off

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON