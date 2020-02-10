Juventus Preparing To Sell Aaron Ramsey Just A Year After Arsenal Departure

Aaron Ramsey made a bold statement when he opted against a contract renewal at Arsenal before his departure last year. The Welsh midfielder revealed that he would move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer as he was looking for a new challenge in his career. However, things have not gone as planned for Aaron Ramsey as the former Arsenal man could be on his way out from Turin before the start of next season.

Throwback to when Aaron Ramsey ended Arsenal's trophy drought

Throwback to Aaron Ramsey FA cup final goal against Hull City to end the trophy drought. pic.twitter.com/jAtk0B1d81 — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) February 9, 2020

Juventus looking to offload Aaron Ramsey after just one season?

Juventus are looking to sell Aaron Ramsey in the summer for a huge profit after only a year of signing the Welshman on a free transfer. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/ZWWvzHEiP8 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 9, 2020

Since moving to Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008, Aaron Ramsey enjoyed his rise to fame and firmly established himself as one of the most consistent (when fit) midfielders in the Arsenal squad. However, since moving to Juventus ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season, Aaron Ramsey's career trajectory has stalled once again. The 29-year old midfielder is edging towards an exit at Juventus as per recent reports in Italy. Aaron Ramsey has just managed one goal in 12 appearances for the Bianconeri this season. With age not in his favour, will we see the former Arsenal captain return to North London from Juventus next season?

Aaron Ramsey scores first Juventus goal against Hellas Verona

