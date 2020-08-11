Juventus Transfer News: New Boss Andrea Pirlo Looking To Offload High Earner Aaron Ramsey

After getting knocked out by Lyon from the Champions League, the Juventus board swung into action and sacked manager Maurizio Sarri. Italian legend Andrea Pirlo was swiftly appointed as the Juventus manager, a mere nine days after being appointed head coach of the club's under-23s. It appears Pirlo has already begun preparations for next season with plans to offload players such as Aaron Ramsey.

Serie A news: Andrea Pirlo looking to offload Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey failed to have an impact at the Allianz Stadium in his debut season, having joined the Old Lady from Arsenal in 2019. The Welsh midfielder managed 24 appearances in Serie A, notching a mere three goals along with an assist this season. He enjoyed limited game time under Sarri, mostly due to injury issues. British media publication Mirror reports that Andrea Pirlo hasn't included Ramsey in his plans and is actively looking to offload the midfielder, seeing as how he's one of the highest earners at the club.

Ramsey is on a massive £250,000-per-week contract, which Juventus are looking to get rid of with Pirlo keen to free up some space on the wage bill. His minutes will further be reduced with the arrival of Arthur Melo from Barcelona. Besides Ramsey, Andrea Pirlo also wants to sell Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani, Sami Khedira and Mattia De Sciglio.

Serie A news: Andrea Pirlo plans squad rebuild

Contento e orgoglioso di ricevere tanta stima e fiducia da @juventusfc.

Pronto per questa fantastica opportunità! 💪⚪️⚫️

.

I’m deeply pleased and honored to receive such respect and trust from Juventus.

Ready for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/5zTuLBq3XW — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) August 9, 2020

Juventus are in need of a rebuild as they are yet to clinch the Champions League title with Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. Their defeat against Lyon did not go down well with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. He swung into action and decided to sack Sarri, despite the former Chelsea boss clinching the Serie A title in his very first season.

Serie A news: Blaise Matuidi to join Inter Miami

The rebuild has already begun with French midfielder Blaise Matuidi set to move to Major League Soccer (MLS). Matuidi has all but signed for David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise. Reports suggest the 33-year-old World Cup winner underwent a medical with the MLS outfit and has agreed to a three-year deal. The midfielder is close to Beckham, having played with him at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which has reportedly facilitated the move.

Image courtesy: Aaron Ramsey, Andrea Pirlo Twitter