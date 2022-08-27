Juventus Vs AS Roma Live Stream: How To Watch The Serie A Match In India, UK & US?

The Serie A game between Juventus and AS Roma will take place on Saturday, August 27. The match is scheduled to be held at the Juventus' Stadium in Italy. Both Juventus and Roma are currently on an equal footing with not much of a difference in points at the start of the 2022-23 season. Juventus are currently ranked sixth in the Serie A points table with four points, while AS Roma are sitting at the fourth position with six points.

Juventus vs AS Roma: How to watch the Serie A game in India?

The live telecast of the Serie A game between Juventus and AS Roma will be carried by Viacom 18 in India. The live coverage of the match will be available on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in the country. The live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select, which fans will be able to access after paying a minimum subscription fee. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. IST.

Juventus vs AS Roma: How to watch the Serie A game in the UK?

The live broadcast of the Serie A match between Juventus and AS Roma will be available on BT Sport Network in the United Kingdom. The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 TV channel in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on the BT Sport app and website. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the UK.

Juventus vs AS Roma: How to watch the Serie A game in the US?

The live broadcast of the Serie A match between Juventus and AS Roma will be available on ESPN+ in the United States. The live streaming of the match will be available on the ESPN app. The match will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the United States.

Juventus vs AS Roma: Predicted starting lineups

Juventus' predicted starting lineup: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic.

Roma's predicted starting lineup: Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdorp, Nemanja Matic, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala; Tammy Abraham.

