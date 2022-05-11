Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming: How to watch Coppa Italia final in India, US & UK?

Inter Milan will face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on May 11 at Stadio Olimpico. Inter Milan might be 90 minutes away from winning the Coppa Italia for the first time in 11 years as they have an upper hand against the Old Lady as they went on to defeat them in both league matches for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Juventus has won the Coppa Italia the most number of times as compared to any other team in Italy. They've won the trophy 14 times and appeared in 21 finals (including this year's, their third in a row). With nine victories, Roma is in second place. Both Inter Milan and Lazio have seven titles.

Possible Line-ups

Inter Milan's possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Correa, Martinez

Juventus' possible starting lineup:

Perin; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Zakaria, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Morata; Vlahovic

Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Coppa Italia's final live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the Serie A.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Coppa Italia can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, fans will need to subscribe to BT Sports. Once subscribed, fans can watch the match via the app on their computer, mobile or tablet devices. The match will be telecast live at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, May 11.

How to watch Serie A live in the US

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in the United States can tune into CBS Sports, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, fans can tune in to the paramount+ streaming platform. The game is scheduled to commence live at 15:00 ET on Wednesday, May 11.

Image: AP