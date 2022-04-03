Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How To Watch Derby D'Italia In India, US & UK?

The Serie A is set to feature a massive clash as fourth-placed Juventus are all set to host third-placed Inter Milan at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on April 4. Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and entertaining encounter between two sides who are currently in the top four, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India, the US and the UK, and the Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Serie A matches live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming on the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the Serie A.

How to watch Serie A live in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in the United States can tune into CBS Sports, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, fans can tune in to the paramount+ streaming platform. The game is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Sunday, April 3.

Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Serie A live can tune into the BT Sports Network. As for the Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream, fans will need to subscribe to BT Sports. Once subscribed, fans can watch the match via the app on their computer, mobile or tablet devices. The match will be telecast live at 8:45 PM BST on Sunday, April 3.

Juventus vs Inter Milan team news

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko