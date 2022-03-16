Juventus Vs Villarreal Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Game In India, UK & US?

After the first leg concluded in a nail-biting 1-1 tie, Serie A giants Juventus will now host Villarreal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 17. In the first leg, Dusan Vlahovic's first-minute goal was cancelled out by Dani Parejo's equalizer in the 66th minute.

The Juventus vs Villarreal encounter promises to be an intriguing clash as both teams have struggled so far this season. The Bianconeri are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings with 56 points, seven points behind leaders AC Milan. On the other hand, the Yellow Submarine are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings with 45 points, six points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing encounter, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Juventus vs Villarreal live stream details.

Juventus vs Villarreal live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Juventus vs Villarreal live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Juventus vs Villarreal live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16.

How to watch Juventus vs Villarreal live stream in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, March 16.

Juventus vs Villarreal team news

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Denis Zakaria, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Aissa Mandi, Serge Aurier; Vicente Iborra, Dani Parejo, Manu Trigueros, Yeremi Pino; Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze

Injuries: Alberto Moreno