Kai Havertz Girlfriend: Who Is Chelsea's Champions League-winning Star Dating?

Kai Havertz has had a difficult start to life in England but the German youngster put those setbacks to bed by scoring a winner in the Champions League final. Havertz scored what was the only goal of the game to win his first major trophy and help Chelsea to their second UCL title over rivals Man City. The 21-year-old was visibly ecstatic and celebrated pitchside with his girlfriend in Porto. So, here's a look at who is Kai Havertz dating, who is Sophia Weber and everything you need to know about Kai Havertz girlfriend.

Kai Havertz girlfriend: Is Kai Havertz single? Who is Kai Havertz dating?

Kai Havertz scored perhaps the most important goal of his career as the 21-year-old's strike helped Chelsea win the Champions League title on Saturday at the expense of Premier League champions Manchester City. The German international was visibly pumped after the result was confirmed and welcomed girlfriend Sophia Weber onto the Estadio do Dragao pitch on Saturday evening to hold aloft the Champions League trophy. The couple shared an emotional embrace which was caught on camera by the photographers.

Weber and Havertz have been dating for a long time but have maintained privacy in the public domain. Weber is off social media while the Chelsea star hardly shares moments from his time with his girlfriend on social media. The German international last posted a picture with her on her birthday last year, which falls on May 28. Havertz once dressed up as Harry Potter for a party with his girlfriend, a picture that went viral on social media. It is believed that Weber has moved with the 21-year-old to England, and the duo have a couple of dogs they share, including a golden retriever named Baloo, a reference from The Jungle Book.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Havertz said when asked if his price tag handed him added pressure: “To be honest right now I do not give a f*** we won the f****** Champions League! It is an incredible feeling. We deserved it. I worked 15 years for that moment and now it is time to celebrate." The 21-year-old struggled at the start of the season after his £89m move from Germany with Frank Lampard unsure of his best position. Things further got tricky after his bout of coronavirus, but following the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the German has found his feet at Stamford Bridge.

