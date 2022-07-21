Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Snubbed Manchester United For Man City; 'Never Any Chance'

English football player Kalvin Phillips has moved from Leeds United to Manchester City ahead of the upcoming season. Phillips was linked with a move to Manchester United before he signed with the reigning Premier League champions. Phillips has now explained why he never considered moving to Old Trafford. According to Phillips, there was never a chance that he would sign with Manchester United because he and his family are devoted to Leeds.

Why Phillips rejected Manchester United?

Phillips said he was honoured to be approached by Manchester United as they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Phillips stated that he rejected Manchester United's offer and decided to move to the other side of the city because he had to stay loyal to his childhood club Leeds United. Phillips said he he wanted to remain loyal to the people who have given him everything in the world. Leeds United was the first team to sign Phillips when he entered the scene in 2014.

"There was never any chance of me going there. You know my loyalty to Leeds. My family are all Leeds fans. I was honoured by Man Utd wanting me, one of the biggest teams in the world, but no, I had to stay loyal to Leeds and go to the other side of Manchester. I don't know, it's just the way I am, the way I think and the way I'll always be. I want to be loyal to the people who've given me the biggest opportunity in the world. Leeds were the first team to sign me, I made sure that was one of the main things I'd do," Phillips said.

Why did Kalvin Phillips join Manchester City?

When asked why he chose Manchester City, Phillips said he picked the Bradford-based club because of the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola's coaching. The 26-year-old said Guardiola is a great coach and has the ability to elevate his game to the next level. Phillips said he chose Manchester City also because of the opportunity to play alongside some of the greatest players in the sport.

"It was the opportunity to be coached by Pep [Guardiola] even if it's just for a year or hopefully longer. I know he's a great manager and he'll elevate my game to a level I want to be at, and be involved in teams fighting for trophies. Also just be around players that make you a better player every single day. The opportunity I was given was one I couldn't turn down. Even if Pep's only here for one more year then it will hopefully be a good year," Phillips said.

The midfielder has reportedly joined Manchester City for a transfer fee of £45 million with the clause of add-ons that could see the fee rise to £45 million. Phillips has signed for Manchester City on a six-year contract, which should keep him at the club until 2028.

Image: Twitter/KalvinPhillips

