Karim Benzema Injury: How Long Will Real Madrid Star Be Out Of Action? Here's What We Know

On Saturday night in the Spanish La Liga, almost all the top teams failed to put up a show except for Real Madrid who ran comfortable 2-0 winners in their match against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta. Barcelona lost 1-0 to Real Betis meaning the Catalonian club are now 16 points behind Los Blancos and Atletico Madrid too failed to gain any points as they lost 1-2 to Mallorca thanks to a late resurgence as Mallorca scored two goals in the last 10 minutes including an injury-time winner from Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo. So considering all things, it was a great night for the Madridistas except for one scare, star striker Karim Benzema limped off in the first 17 minutes with what looked like a hamstring injury.

People will be hoping it is not too serious as Real have a tough set of fixtures coming ahead as they take on Inter Milan for the top spot in their Champions League group on Tuesday and then Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke after the game and gave an update on Karim Benzema's injury. Ancelotti said: "Karim had a problem in the first half with slight pain and we didn’t want to force it. We’ll look at it over the next few days and he might not be available for Tuesday’s game (against Inter) but he could be back for Sunday’s game (against Atlético)."

Madrid vs Sociedad: Match Recap

The first half was one to forget for Madrid as they were unable to get a foothold in the match. Sociedad managed to create a few chances but Eder Militao was in sensational form and let no one past him. The Blancos lost Benzema in the first 17 minutes and Luka Jovic came on to replace him. The Serbian striker seemed like a fish out of water in the first half and Madrid hardly looked like a threat.

However, it all changed in the second half, within the first minute after the restart, Jovic latched onto a loose pass and played a great through-ball out to Rodrygo on the right who took a few touches but was unable to finish past Alex Remiro when one on one with the keeper. But a minute after that, Madrid's man in form, Vinicius Jr. drove down the left before touching the ball into Jovic in the box who did well to hold off Sociedad defenders to cushion in back into the Brazilian winger's path and he opened up his foot to smartly slot it into the near bottom corner and give Madrid the lead. Just about 10 minutes after the first goal, Kroos whipped in a corner and Casemiro rose the highest to not it towards goal, Jovic managed to stay onside as he followed the ball and stooped low to get his head on it and send it past Remiro as Madrid doubled their advantage for the night.

