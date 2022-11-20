Karim Benzema Joins List Of Players To Be Sidelined For FIFA World Cup 2022; See Full List

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is happening in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the first game. The tournament will take place over the course of the next month and will feature some of the biggest stars competing for the top prize in international football.

While most of the big names, including seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, will feature at the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are also some notable absentees. 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is the latest to be added to the injury list, with all the names set to miss the tournament from all teams given below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list