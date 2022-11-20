Karim Benzema Joins List Of Players To Be Sidelined For FIFA World Cup 2022; See Full List

Quick links:
Image: AP
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is happening in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the first game. The tournament will take place over the course of the next month and will feature some of the biggest stars competing for the top prize in international football.
While most of the big names, including seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, will feature at the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are also some notable absentees. 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is the latest to be added to the injury list, with all the names set to miss the tournament from all teams given below.
|Sr No
|Player
|Group
|Team
|
Reason
|1
|Sadio Mane
|A
|
Senegal
|Knee injury
|2
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|A
|
Netherlands
|Broken leg
|3
|Reece James
|B
|England
|
Knee injury
|4
|Omid Ebrahimi
|B
|Iran
|
Groin injury
|5
|Chris Richards
|B
|
USA
|Leg injury
|6
|Rhys Norrington-Davies
|B
|Wales
|
Hamstring
|7
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|C
|Argentina
|
Muscle injury
|8
|Jorge Correa
|C
|Argentina
|
Undisclosed injury
|9
|Jesus Corona
|C
|
Mexico
|Ankle injury
|10
|
Bartlomiej Dragowski
|C
|Poland
|Broken ankle
|11
|Jakub Moder
|C
|Poland
|
Torn ACL
|12
|Karim Benzema
|D
|France
|
Femoral Rectus injury
|13
|Paul Pogba
|D
|France
|
Knee injury
|14
|N'Golo Kante
|D
|France
|
Hamstring
|15
|Christopher Nkunku
|D
|France
|
Leg injury
|16
|Marco Reus
|E
|Germany
|
Ankle injury
|17
|Timo Werner
|E
|Germany
|
Ankle injury
|18
|Nakayama Yuta
|E
|Japan
|
Achilles tendon
|19
|Jose Gaya
|E
|Spain
|
Ankle injury
|20
|
Amine Harit
|F
|
Morocco
|Knee injury
|21
|Alexis Saelemaekers
|F
|Belgium
|
Knee injury
|22
|Maxime Crepeau
|F
|Canada
|
Broken leg
|23
|Doneil Henry
|F
|Canada
|
Undisclosed injury
|24
|Scott Kennedy
|F
|Canada
|
Shoulder injury
|25
|
Arthur Melo
|G
|
Brazil
|Thigh injury
|26
|Mauro Arambarri
|H
|
Uruguay
|Ankle injury
|27
|Diogo Jota
|H
|
Portugal
|Calf injury
|28
|Pedro Neto
|H
|Portugal
|
Ankle injury
|29
|Ricardo Pereira
|H
|Portugal
|
Achilles injury
|30
|Emmanuel Gyasi
|H
|
Ghana
|Muscle injury
|31
|Stephan Ambrosius
|H
|Ghana
|
Thigh injury