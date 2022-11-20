Last Updated:

Karim Benzema Joins List Of Players To Be Sidelined For FIFA World Cup 2022; See Full List

Following his recent injury, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema joins the likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota on the FIFA World Cup 2022's injury list.

Karim Benzema joins FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is happening in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the first game. The tournament will take place over the course of the next month and will feature some of the biggest stars competing for the top prize in international football.

While most of the big names, including seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, will feature at the FIFA World Cup 2022, there are also some notable absentees. 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is the latest to be added to the injury list, with all the names set to miss the tournament from all teams given below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 injury list

Sr No Player Group Team

Reason
1 Sadio Mane A

Senegal

 Knee injury
2 Georginio Wijnaldum A

Netherlands

 Broken leg
3 Reece James B England

Knee injury
4 Omid Ebrahimi B Iran

Groin injury
5 Chris Richards B

USA

 Leg injury
6 Rhys Norrington-Davies B Wales

Hamstring
7 Nicolas Gonzalez C Argentina

Muscle injury
8 Jorge Correa C Argentina

Undisclosed injury
9 Jesus Corona C

Mexico

 Ankle injury
10

Bartlomiej Dragowski

 C Poland Broken ankle
11 Jakub Moder C Poland

Torn ACL
12 Karim Benzema D France

Femoral Rectus injury
13 Paul Pogba D France

Knee injury
14 N'Golo Kante D France

Hamstring
15 Christopher Nkunku D France

Leg injury
16 Marco Reus E Germany

Ankle injury
17 Timo Werner E Germany

Ankle injury
18 Nakayama Yuta E Japan

Achilles tendon
19 Jose Gaya E Spain

Ankle injury
20

Amine Harit

 F

Morocco

 Knee injury
21 Alexis Saelemaekers F Belgium

Knee injury
22 Maxime Crepeau F Canada

Broken leg
23 Doneil Henry F Canada

Undisclosed injury
24 Scott Kennedy F Canada

Shoulder injury
25

Arthur Melo

 G

Brazil

 Thigh injury
26 Mauro Arambarri H

Uruguay

 Ankle injury
27 Diogo Jota H

Portugal

 Calf injury
28 Pedro Neto H Portugal

Ankle injury
29 Ricardo Pereira H Portugal

Achilles injury
30 Emmanuel Gyasi H

Ghana

 Muscle injury
31 Stephan Ambrosius H Ghana

Thigh injury
