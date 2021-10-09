Karim Benzema Reveals Why He Let Mbappe Take The Crucial Penalty Against Belgium

In the perfect build-up to the Nations League final, France and Belgium gave the viewers a spectacular game of football. The French team entered the tunnel two goals down when they walked towards the locker room at half-time but they bounced back for the second half looking completely rejuvenated. A goal each from a pumped-up Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, and Theo Hernandez saw the World Cup winners pull off a remarkable comeback to make it to the Nations League final. For France's second goal, Benzema let Mbappe take the spot-kick and the Real Madrid forward explained why he did so.

“Giving the penalty to Mbappé? I wanted him to take it, I wanted him to score. After what happened at the Euro's, it is erased. I really wanted him to get that goal," Benzema told AS.

Mbappe had a forgettable Euro 2020 run as France were knocked out in the round of 16 by Switzerland. Yann Sommer saved the last penalty kick taken by Kylian Mbappe to make in 5-4 to knock out the World Cup champions. The first 9 penalties were all converted to set up the last spot-kick for Mbappe who shot to the keeper's right and Sommer did well to get down and save it.

Benzema was also very impressed by Mbappe's qualities and called him a 'phenomenon'. He also added that he really enjoys playing alongside him and Los Blancos' cross-town rival, Atletico's Antoine Griezmann.

"Kylian is a lad with a lot of qualities. He is a phenomenon in terms of his football and his age. He is an extremely good player, and he is a great kid. I really like playing with Kylian, and also with Griezmann, who moves well in small spaces," continued Benzema. "It goes really well when we play together for France. I love playing with them."

Karim Benzema feels Mbappe will play for Madrid one day

Reports had suggested that the mighty Real Madrid had placed a bid for Kylian Mbappe for €170 million-plus & €10 million in add-ons which were rejected by PSG. Then a €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid was made towards the end of the transfer window, which was also rejected. With just a few months left on the French forward's contract, reports suggest that Mbappe could move to Madrid for free. And according to Benzema, Mbappe will play for Real Madrid "one day or another," and he also mentioned that the two get along well. Benzema added that he would like to see Mbappe at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema told RTL: "He is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another. We get along really well and I would like him to be with me today in Madrid."

(Image: @equipedefrance/Twitter)