Kasper Schmeichel Criticised By Fans For 'salty' Interview After Liverpool Defeat

Football News

Leicester City FC captain Kasper Schmeichel painted an extremely frustrated figure in the post-match interview after the loss against Liverpool on Thursday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City FC suffered an embarrassing 0-4 loss to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on December 26. Jurgen Klopp's boys made their way to a comfortable win as they looked largely in control throughout the majority of the 90 minutes. Leicester City were not at their best, but captain Kasper Schmeichel had some interesting words for FA match referee - Michael Oliver.

Premier League: Kasper Schmeichel talks out after embarrassing 0-4 defeat against Liverpool

Kasper Schmeichel blasted for 'salty' interview after Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

The home team leader - Kasper Schmeichel - accused Michael Oliver of killing the game by 'trying to be a hero'. The 33-year-old had some nice words to say about Liverpool. He said, "They are the best side in the world along with Manchester City." The Foxes are now just one point ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table. They play next on Friday.

Needless to say, a lot of fans did not take that comment in a positive manner

Published:
