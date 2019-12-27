Kasper Schmeichel Criticised By Fans For 'salty' Interview After Liverpool Defeat

Leicester City FC suffered an embarrassing 0-4 loss to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on December 26. Jurgen Klopp's boys made their way to a comfortable win as they looked largely in control throughout the majority of the 90 minutes. Leicester City were not at their best, but captain Kasper Schmeichel had some interesting words for FA match referee - Michael Oliver.

Premier League: Kasper Schmeichel talks out after embarrassing 0-4 defeat against Liverpool

Kasper Schmeichel: "We were in the game until the referee had to make himself a hero." — James Nalton (@JDNalton) December 26, 2019

Kasper Schmeichel blasted for 'salty' interview after Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool

Kasper Schmeichel is saying the referee cost Leicester the game pic.twitter.com/7IC5nKChi9 — threesixtytv (@threesixtytv) December 27, 2019

The home team leader - Kasper Schmeichel - accused Michael Oliver of killing the game by 'trying to be a hero'. The 33-year-old had some nice words to say about Liverpool. He said, "They are the best side in the world along with Manchester City." The Foxes are now just one point ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table. They play next on Friday.

Needless to say, a lot of fans did not take that comment in a positive manner

Pathetic from Kasper Schmeichel. Showing a real lack of class there. — Mark Lees (@Lees9000) December 26, 2019

Kasper Schmeichel has made a right fool of himself tonight 😂😂😂😂 — Jay Chambers (@JChambersSN) December 26, 2019

So Kasper schmeichel blamed the officiating for Leicester's 4-0 thrashing. Brilliant.



I love how rattled everyone is. Really showing their true colours! — Caleb Radford (@CalebARadford) December 27, 2019

