KAW Vs NGY Dream11: Kawasaki Frontale Vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction And Team News

A top-of-the-table clash awaits us in the J League as Kawasaki Frontale square off against Nagoya Grampus in the next match on Tuesday, May 4. The Japanese domestic league match is all set to be played at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium on with the kickoff scheduled for 15:00 PM (11:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at KAW vs NGY Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

KAW vs NGY Match Preview

Kawasaki Frontale have been one of the best teams in the ongoing Japanese League season as they will walk into the match while boasting a fantastic record against their name. Still undefeated in the tournament, the hosts have recorded 11 wins and two draws from 13 games so far. With 35 points against their name, Kawasaki Frontale finds themselves slotted at the top of the table while holding a massive six-point lead over Nagoya Grampus. They will be seeing this match as an opportunity to extend their lead up to nine points by registering their 12th win of the season.

Nagoya Grampus on the other hand will be looking to get back on the winning ways as they start the match after suffering a massive 4-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale in the latest outing. The visitors will be eager to take their revenue and level their scores on Tuesday. Currently slotted second on the league standings, the visitors have recorded nine wins, two draws, and the same number of losses in the ongoing season. WIth 29 points against their name, Nagoya Grampus while looking to bridge the gap and narrow down Kawaki's lead at the top of the table.

KAW vs NGY Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- M. Dos-Santos or A. Lenaga

Vice-Captain- L. Damiao or Y. Soma

KAW vs NGY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Langerak

Defenders –M. Yamane, Y. Maruyama, JC Miranda, Y. Yoshida

Midfielders – Y. Soma, A. Lenaga, S. Ingaki, A. Lenaga

Strikers – L. Damiao, M. Dos-Santos

KAW vs NGY Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Kawasaki Frontale to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points on Tuesday.

Prediction-Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Nagoya Grampus

Note: The above KAW vs NGY Dream11 prediction, KAW vs NGY Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KAW vs NGY Dream11 Team and KAW vs NGY Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.