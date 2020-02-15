KBFC Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

It has been a season to forget for Kerala Blasters FC, who find themselves languishing in the lower half of the ISL standings. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have been consistent in the league this year, having recently played out an emphatic 9-1 win over Paro FC in the AFC Cup playoffs. Carles Cuadrat and Co. will look to build on that performance with a win against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. You can play the KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction and squad details.

KBFC vs BFC: Bartholomew Ogbeche charged up for Bengaluru FC challenge

Our skipper Bart Ogbeche has a message for the Blasters' faithful. 🔊



Let's make tomorrow a memorable game.



Get your tickets now on - https://t.co/9wYxi31qK7 #YennumYellow #KBFCBFC pic.twitter.com/qQmxKxGigd — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) February 14, 2020

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 teams

Kerala Blasters squad

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu.

Bengaluru FC squad

Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro ,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 match schedule

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2019

Kick-Off: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

Defenders: V Drobarov, Jessel Carnerio, Albert Serran, Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche (VC), Sunil Chhetri (C), Deshorn Brown.

KBFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru FC will start as favourites to win against Kerala Blasters FC.

Note: Please keep in mind that these KBFC vs BFC Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The KBFC vs BFC Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

