Kerala Blasters Fans Can Now Help Design Club's Kit, ISL Giants Make Special Annoucement

Indian Super League side (ISL) Kerala Blasters have come out with a contest for their fans to help design the club's official third kit for the ISL 2020-21 season. The ISL club had also launched the #SaluteOurHeroes campaign to express gratitude towards the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. Seemingly, the new design will be based on the same campaign.

Kerala Blasters fans contest up until July 26

The Kerala Blasters kit contest was announced last Friday and will be up until July 26. The official announcement was made on the club's Twitter handle. The winner of the Kerala Blasters kit contest will get the opportunity to participate in the official launch event along with the rest of the team.

Your club. Your design.



Here's a chance to have your designs worn by your favourite players next season!



We want YOU to design our 2020/21 Third Kit!



Head to https://t.co/lDBNIvZkgC to read the Guidelines, Terms and Conditions before participating.#YennumBlasters pic.twitter.com/kQdLx8aAtq — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 16, 2020

Fans who wish to participate in the contest need to upload the design on social media with the hashtag #SaluteOurHeroes. Entries for the contest can also be sent by the fans on the official email of the ISL club - info@kbfcofficial.com. The guidelines and relevant information of the kit contest can be accessed online on the club's official website.

Kerala Blasters fans display tifo for flood victims

This is not the first time that Kerala Blasters have involved the fans in lending a helping hand towards those on the frontlines for a noble cause. The club fans are known for their creative tifos and banners. One such tifo was on display by the fans during an ISL game to express solidarity and aid the victims of the 2018 floods in the state.

ISL 2020-21 season likely to be played behind closed doors

The 2020-21 season of ISL will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. The competition is scheduled to tentatively kick off on November 21. However, the authorities have come up with the idea of playing the entire tournament across several venues in a single region.

After the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) meeting on July 6, it was revealed that Kerala, Goa, West Bengal and the Northeast region are the ideal regions to host the ISL. The main aim is to avoid air and rail travel to ensure the safety of the players as well as the staff. The teams will be allotted specific areas to stay, to conform with health and safety guidelines.

