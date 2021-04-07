Kevin De Bruyne Contract: How Much Will De Bruyne Earn In New Man City Deal?

As Manchester City keep on winning, more and more positive news keeps on arising for the club. The latest being that Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new contract at Manchester City. So how much will De Bruyne earn and what is the Kevin De Bruyne net worth? Here are more details.

Kevin De Bruyne contract: How much will De Bruyne earn?

A day after Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, Kevin De Bruyne contract terms were agreed by both parties. De Bruyne has signed a 2-year contract extension at the Etihad which sees his current contract expire in 2025. As per rumours, the Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City salary is expected to be more than his previous £300,000 a week before bonuses. As a result, the midfielder will be one of the highest Premier League's earners.

Kevin De Bruyne contract extension a big boost for Manchester City: De Bruyne stats

De Bruyne has undoubtedly been the talisman for Manchester City in the past few seasons and there seemed little doubt that City would try their best to extend his current contract. Kevin De Bruyne has made 253 appearances for Manchester City so far, scoring 64 and assisting 105 goals. Although the Belgian played a pivotal role in City's 100 point season, his best season was perhaps in 2019-20.

The midfielder played 48 games and had a direct involvement in 39 goals (16 goals and 23 assists). As a result, De Bruyne not only won the PFA Player of the Year award but was also named the Premier League Player of the Season and the UEFA Midfielder of the Year. Having won two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and four League Cups together, Kevin De Bruyne and City will be hoping for more success in the coming years.

Kevin De Bruyne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Kevin De Bruyne net worth is a staggering $60 million. Most of his earnings can be attributed to his current Manchester City contract, but he also earns a significant portion of his income from endorsements. Over the past year, De Bruyne has penned numerous endorsement deals that include the likes of EA Sports, Nike and Orange.

Disclaimer: The above Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City salary and Kevin De Bruyne net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.