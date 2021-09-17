Kingsley Coman Undergoes Heart Surgery, Julian Nagelsmann Provides Update

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has undergone minor heart surgery after it was discovered he had a small disturbance in his heartbeat which was affecting his breathing, Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann revealed in a press conference ahead of their Bundesliga match against Bochum. However, Nagelsmann has assured everyone that the procedure "sounds much more dramatic" than it actually is and added that it is a relatively minor procedure. Coman is expected to be back in training in a couple of weeks as he sits out a few matches. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Nagelsmann revealed, as quoted by Goal.com,

"King' had an operation yesterday, he had a minor heart rhythm disturbance. I'll explain that with my little medical expertise. There are two strands that activate the sinus node. One of them was cut off so that there would be no additional blow. Sometimes he had less air for a short time and was less productive. That's why we did a long-term ECG (electrocardiogram) and found something that could be fixed quickly. He'll start cardio on Tuesday. It won't take much longer than a week and a half or two before he's back in team training."

Not as dramatic as it sounds

The news does sound serious after Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack during his Euro 2020 match against Finland in June this year. Nagelsmann has reassured everyone that it is not at all as bad as it sounds.

He said, "It sounds much more dramatic than it is. He is doing very well, he has minimal wound pain. It's not so blatant, several people have that, but it makes a difference whether my greatest effort is to go to the refrigerator and get a cool light beer - or whether I'm a competitive athlete."

Based on Nagelsmann's timeline of Coman's return, the Frenchman should be available for Bayern's Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv but they won't want to rush him as they do have enough strength in their squad and might wait till after the international break for their match against Bayer Leverkusen on October 17 to get him back.

(Image: AP)