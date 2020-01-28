Kobe Bryant Death: Luis Figo Accused Of Plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter Tribute

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in an unfortunate helicopter crash on Sunday in California. A host of prominent celebrities and sportsmen such as Neymar Jr, David Beckham, Rafael Nadal and others paid their tribute to the former Lakers legend - Kobe Bryant. Portuguese footballers Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo also took to Twitter with a heartfelt message. However, the Twitter universe noticed an interesting thing about both their tributes.

Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo post the same tribute

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/8jYxfohLlj — Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) January 27, 2020

Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo posted identical messages as a tribute to the fallen NBA legend on their respective Twitter handles. People were quick to notice this. They pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to post a message while Luis Figo posted it a couple of hours later on Monday itself.

Kobe Bryant death: Lamar Odom left stunned

'It seems rather surreal, it feels like a long-lasting nightmare. I'm going to miss him dearly.'



Lamar Odom gets emotional as he remembers good friend, #KobeBryant, claiming 'I haven't felt pain or shock like this since my son passed away.'#GMB pic.twitter.com/IMGnQS7srj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 28, 2020

