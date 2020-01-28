The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: Luis Figo Accused Of Plagiarising Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter Tribute

Football News

Famous Portuguese footballers Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo posted identical Kobe Bryant tributes on their official Twitter handles. Check out the tweets.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant passed away in an unfortunate helicopter crash on Sunday in California. A host of prominent celebrities and sportsmen such as Neymar Jr, David Beckham, Rafael Nadal and others paid their tribute to the former Lakers legend - Kobe Bryant. Portuguese footballers Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo also took to Twitter with a heartfelt message. However, the Twitter universe noticed an interesting thing about both their tributes.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant family: A look into the lives of NBA legend's wife Vanessa and their daughters

Also Read | Journalist suspended for tweet about 2003 Kobe Bryant rape case hours after his death

Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo post the same tribute

Also Read | Kobe Bryant opens up on ultimate dream of 'inspiring children' in final-ever interview

Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo posted identical messages as a tribute to the fallen NBA legend on their respective Twitter handles. People were quick to notice this. They pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to post a message while Luis Figo posted it a couple of hours later on Monday itself.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 jersey as fitting tribute

Kobe Bryant death: Lamar Odom left stunned 

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo deletes Twitter & Instagram accounts in wake of Kobe Bryant's death

Published:
