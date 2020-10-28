Krasnodar Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Chelsea make the long trip to Russia as they take on Krasnodar on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. The Blues will be looking to get back to winning ways after a run of three consecutive draws across all competitions. The Krasnodar vs Chelsea live stream will begin on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:25 pm IST. Here is the Krasnodar vs Chelsea live stream information, our Krasnodar vs Chelsea prediction and Krasnodar vs Chelsea team news.

Champions League live: MD 2 Krasnodar vs Chelsea preview

Frank Lampard’s men will be looking to find their scoring touch after a pair of 0-0 draws over the past week. Edouard Mendy’s return from injury has coincided with a couple of strong defensive showings for Lampard's side. Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United last time out, while the scoreboard read the same when they faced Sevilla in their first Champions League game of the season. Chelsea’s inconsistent start sees them placed 10th in the Premier League with nine points from six games.

Krasnodar, on the other hand, made a memorable start to their first Champions League campaign as they mounted a comeback to register a 1-1 draw with Rennes on Matchday 1. The Russian side currently find themselves in eighth place in the league with 18 points from 12 games. They come into this Champions League encounter on the back of 3-1 loss against Spartak Moscow.

Krasnodar vs Chelsea team news: Injury update

Krasnodar: The home side has an injury crisis on their hands, with multiple players unavailable for the game. Wanderson and Viktor Claesson are out with muscle injuries, while Sergey Petrov and Dmitri Stotskiy are unavailable as well. Ruslan Kambolov and Aleksandr Cherkinov are out too, while Remy Cabella and Evgeniy Markov are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva has not made the trip to Russia, with the 36-year-old rested for the fixture. Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga are the only notable absentees, with Hakim Ziyech set for his first Chelsea start after recovering from injury. Antonio Rudiger could make a return as well after holding positive talks with Frank Lampard about his future.

Krasnodar vs Chelsea team news: Probable playing 11

Krasnodar: Safonov; Smolnikov, Kaio, Martynovich, Chernov; Vilhena, Gazinskiy; Suleymanov, Sabua, Ramirez; Berg

Safonov; Smolnikov, Kaio, Martynovich, Chernov; Vilhena, Gazinskiy; Suleymanov, Sabua, Ramirez; Berg Chelsea: Mendy; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

How to watch Krasnodar vs Chelsea live in India?

The Krasnodar vs Chelsea game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. For viewers who want to watch the Krasnodar vs Chelsea live stream online, they can do so by logging onto SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for real-time updates.

Krasnodar vs Chelsea prediction

According to our Krasnodar vs Chelsea prediction, Chelsea are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: FC Krasnodar Instagram, Chelsea Instagram