KSS Vs ORN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Schedule And Updates

Krylia Svetov will take on Gazovik Orenburg on Friday in the Russian Premier League. The home team (Krylia Svetov) are embroiled in a desperate relegation battle and find themselves second from bottom in the Russian Premier League standings. Gazovik Orenburg are undefeated in their last three competitive matches and will hope to extend that positive run when they play Krylia Svetov on Friday. You can play the KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction and our KSS vs ORN Dream11 top picks.

KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction: Match schedule for Russian Premier League game

Сегодня - день матча с «Оренбургом»🔥



Все на «Самара Арену»!🏟 pic.twitter.com/UPgZUsvbC3 — ПФК Крылья Советов (@fckssamara) February 28, 2020

KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction

KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction - Krylia Svetov

Sergey Ryzhikov, Evgeni Konyukhov, Yevgeni Frolov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Nikita Chernov, Vitaly Lystsov, Mehdi Zeffane, Alexander Anyukov, Nikita Chicherin, Taras Burlak, Safaa Hadi, Aleksandr Gatskan, Anton Terekhov, Denis Popovic, Maksim Glushenkov, Anton Zinkovskiy, Srdjan Mijailovic, Dmitri Kombarov, Paul Anton, Artem Timofeev, Maxim Karpovich, Danila Smirnov, Dejan Radonjic, Sergey Ivanov, Egor Golenkov, Dmitri Kabutov, Dmitri Molchanov, Maksim Kanunnikov

KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction - Gazovik Orenburg

Andrey Klimovich, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Edi Gutliv, Andrey Malykh, Sergei Terekhov, Georgi Zotov, Vitali Shakhov, Ivan Lapshov, Saveli Kozlov, Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Timur Ayupov, Filip Rogic, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Ziga Skoflek, Danil Lipovoy, Vladimir Moskvichev, Fedor Chernykh, Islambek Kuat, Vadim Afonin, Artem Kulishev, Kirill Kaplenko, Evgeni Bolotov, David Bidlovsky, Djordje Despotovic, Andrea Chukanov, Mamadou Sylla, Joel Fameyeh, Artem Galadzhan

KSS vs ORN Dream11 match schedule

Date - Friday, February 28, 2020

Kick-Off time - 9:00 PM (IST)

Venue - Samara Arena

KSS vs ORN Dream11 top picks for your KSS vs ORN Dream11 team

Here are our favourite KSS vs ORD Dream11 top picks that form our KSS vs ORN Dream11 team.

Goalkeeper: S Ryzhikov

Defenders: M Karpov, G Zotov, A Malykh, V Poluyakhtov

Midfielders: D Kabutov, S Mijailovic, R Alves (VC), D Miskic

Forwards: J Fameyeh, D Despotovic (C)

KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction

Gazovik Orenburg will start as favourites to win against Krylia Svetov in the Russian Premier League on Friday as per our KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that these KSS vs ORN Dream11 prediction are made with our own analysis. The KSS vs ORN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

