Kylian Mbappe Decides To Remain At PSG For This Season: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Le Parc des Princes this summer because the 2018 World Cup winner has made it clear that he wants to play for a competitive club. Earlier, Spanish newspaper AS reported that Mbappe will quit PSG next year when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires. The report stated that Mbappe is interested in signing for Real Madrid. Recent rumours suggested that Mbappe might be on his way out earlier than expected with some saying that he wanted to leave this season but now according to AS, Mbappe has decided to stay for the season.

Mbappe to stay for the season

The report suggests that Mbappe took the decision on Monday after holding talks with PSG's senior executives and is expected to make an announcement about it soon. The news has been confirmed by Spanish radio station Cadena SER, with their information coming from sources within the PSG dressing room. PSG's sporting director Leonardo has also told Mauricio Pochettino and his squad that Mbappe will stay at the club.

With Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, he will link up with his former Barcelona teammate, Neymar Jr, and World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe in Paris, where the new trio of Messi-Neymar-Mbappe will stand in comparison to other front threes in footballing history is something everyone wants to know.

Mbappe will stay said Nasser al-Khelaifi

Earlier, the 2018 World Cup winner had publicly stated that he wanted a better project to commit to if an extension was to be agreed upon. Messi is not the only new signing, as the Ligue 1 giants have also signed the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Achraf Hakimi. With these additions, PSG will undoubtedly be one of the real contenders to win the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

At the time of Messi's presentation club chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi was confident that the French forward has "no reason" to leave the club.

The PSG chairman told a press conference, "I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."

