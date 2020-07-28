Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: PSG Star Set To Miss UCL Atalanta Clash Due To Ankle Injury

In a major set back to Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League campaign, striker Kylian Mbappe is set to miss out on the quarter-final clash in August. The France international was subbed off in the French cup final against St-Etienne due to an ankle injury and is set to stay on the sidelines for the next three weeks.

Also Read | PSG beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 in French Cup final, Mbappe off injured

Kylian Mbappe return after three weeks?

PSG released the Kylian Mbappe injury update, confirming his unavailability for the next three weeks. The statement said, "As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to on his injured right ankle," the club said in a statement. The 2018 World Cup winner was injured after a horrendous tackle from Loic Perrin in the second half of the game.

Also Read | Tuchel: Mbappe injury 'not good news for us' as PSG lift French Cup trophy

Mbappe return delayed, set to miss PSG vs Atalanta clash

Mbappe underwent X-rays and scans on Friday to ascertain the extent of the injury. The reports initially revealed that the player did not suffer any ligament damage. However, further tests suggested otherwise, that will keep him out for at least the next three weeks, which means that he will miss out on the PSG vs Atalanta Champions League in mid-August as well as the League Cup final against Lyon. "The results of today's scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks", said PSG in the Kylian Mbappe injury update.

Also Read | Champions League bracket, schedule: How UCL fixtures stand ahead of August restart

Mbappe return: French cup triumph ahead of PSG vs Atalanta

PSG defeated St-Etienne with a narrow 1-0 scoreline. Neymar netted the only goal of the night in the 14th minute to add another silverware to his bag after winning the Ligue 1 title mid-way amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Thomas Tuchel's men have the opportunity to achieve European glory, a silverware that has been out of reach for the Parisians as yet.

PSG overturned a first-leg deficit to win the Round of 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions have advanced to the quarter-final for the first time since the arrival of Neymar and Mbappe in 2017. The PSG vs Atalanta clash is slated to be played on August 12.

Also Read | Champions League draw results: UCL fixtures draw for historic mini-tournament revealed

Image courtesy: Saint-Etienne Twitter