'Kylian Mbappe is perfect': Luis Enrique gushes praise on PSG star as transfer saga ends

Kylian Mbappe's return to the Paris Saint-Germain fold will be a massive boost for the French side. The French forward was locked in a transfer battle with his club, as he refused to pen a new contract at Parc des Princes. Mbappe was recently taken back in the PSG fold after missing the 0-0 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe could be seen leading PSG against Toulouse

Luis Enrique was handed over the charge at PSG following the departure of Christophe Galtier. Enrique already brought in a number of players with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Milan Skriniar to bolster their strengths. PSG's foremost priority will be to do well in the UEFA Champions League, as the premier tournament has eluded them now for a number of years.

In a massive move, PSG manager Luis Enrique now confirmed that the 24-year-old will be available for the upcoming league game against Toulouse. Mbappe already entered the final year of his contract and if the situation remains the same, he could sign a pre-contract with any club in January.

Kylian Mbappé, part of PSG squad for next game.



⛔️ Marco Verratti — out of the squad again. pic.twitter.com/uUA1fKfzNa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

Luis Enrique provided a massive update on Kylian Mbappe

In the pre-match press conference, Enrique said, 'Obviously it's good news, for what he brings football-wise but also in terms of his personality,'

'He is perfect from a training point of view... From what I've seen so far, he has a lot of desire, he has arrived in a good state of mind.'

Enrique also was asked about the departure of Neymar, who signed a lucrative contract with the Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Hilal:

'I think it was a win-win decision. I would like to thank him for the behavior he has had when I have had him since I arrived. He’s a world-class player and I wish him the best for the future.'