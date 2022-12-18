Kylian Mbappe Sinks Argentina Hearts With Two Goals In 97 Seconds To Level World Cup Final

French superstar Kylian Mbappe put a dagger right into the hearts of Argentina fans as he scored two back-to-back goals for his side to level the score in the ongoing FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Mbappe first converted a penalty in the 80th minute before scoring a brilliant goal a minute later to match the score with Argentina.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mbappe stuns Argentina- WATCH

Earlier, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria then scored the second goal for Argentina in the 38th minute to put his team 2-0 up against France. Argentina was leading the game by 2-0 going into half-time. However, two goals from France toward the backend forced the match to go into extra time.

Both Argentina and France are searching for their third World Cup title having previously won the tournament two times each. If France can beat Argentina, it will become the first side after Brazil to retain the World Cup title.

Image: Twitter/FIFAWorldCup

