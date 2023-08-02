Kylian Mbappe's million-dollar reaction to 'golden man' Gianluigi Buffon's retirement

Gianluigi Buffon decided to pull down the curtain on his ilustrious career as the Italian goalkeeper annnounced his retirement from football. The 45 year old moved to Parma from Juventus in 2021 and spent the last two seasons in Serie B. Parma happen to be the club he started his career with and incidentally, the custodian has now retired from the same club.

3 things you need to know

Gianluigi Buffon led Italy to the 2006 World Cup title

Buffon spent his most of the career with Juventus

The Italian keeper has never won the Champions League in his decorated

Kylian Mbappe dedicates hertawarming post to Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon took to social media as he posted a video to let people know about his decision to leave football. He tweeted, “That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”

That's all folks!

You gave me everything.

I gave you everything.

We did it together. pic.twitter.com/bGvIDsoFsG — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) August 2, 2023



Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages and of them came from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 24 year old rubbed shoulders with the legendary keeper at PSG as Buffon had a brief one year stint at the French club. He lifted the Ligue 1 title in the 2018-19 season with Mbappe.

Un immense honneur pour moi d’avoir eu la chance de te côtoyer et croiser la route de ta carrière légendaire.

Un homme en or avec des précieux conseils que je garderai avec moi toute ma vie.

Bonne route et surtout MERCI 🇮🇹👑@gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/u3x9X2ARHl — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 2, 2023



In a grand tribute, the French forward took to social media to post a heartwarming message for the goalkeeper.

He tweeted, "Un immense honneur pour moi d’avoir eu la chance de te côtoyer et croiser la route de ta carrière légendaire. Un homme en or avec des précieux conseils que je garderai avec moi toute ma vie. Bonne route et surtout MERCI @gianluigibuffon"

Parma pay tribute to Gianluigi Buffon

“Over the course of his illustrious career, which has no equals, Gigi showed an unrivaled ability, determination and passion on and off the field,” Parma president Kyle Krause said. “Parma will always be your home.”

(With AP inputs)