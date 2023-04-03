La Liga Chief Javier Tebas In Trouble, FC Barcelona Call For His Resignation

FC Barcelona have hit out at La Liga president Javier Tebas calling for his resignation as he was accused of offering false evidence regarding the "payments to the referee" scandal. The Spanish giants are currently being investigated for allegedly paying a La Liga referee for a period of 20 years. Despite these off-field interventions the Catalan giants have cemented their position at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona issued a pretty elongated statement as they asked the top most La Liga official to resign from his post following the allegations.

"Only for this fact, that of attributing functions that do not correspond to him, although also out of dignity and respect for the presidency of LaLiga, Mr. Tebas should resign from his function. A handful of media and opinion-makers have participated in this harassment with more or less bad intentions, and with LaLiga behind the scenes fanning the fire against our Club, with contributions from its president that have only gone in one direction: trying to condemn us before public opinion before for the facts to be judged."

They went on to further inflict severe damage on his reputation claiming they are aware of the fact that the man will continue to hold his post.

"However, aware of his obsession with persecuting FC Barcelona and constantly showing his aversion and manifest antipathy towards our Club, we understand that the current president of LaLiga will persist in his behavior of continuing to harm our Club."

On the other hand, Tebas claimed his innocence via a Twitter post from his official handle.

El TITULAR de @LaVanguardia es FALSO, NO acusamos a nadie, la propia noticia lo corrobora al señalar lo que decía el escrito a fiscalia, " ni el presente escrito supone ejercicio de acusación concreta contra nadie"

Sr. Conde Godó vigile más a sus PERIODISTAS que calumnian.🤥🤦 pic.twitter.com/FJ1URI1ECa — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 3, 2023

It remains to be seen how far this battle goes as Barcelona are in no mood to give in and they will likely to put further pressure on the La Liga president.