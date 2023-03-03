La Liga President Takes A Dig At Premier League Over Manchester City Investigation

La Liga president Javier Tebas feels the investigation into Manchester City's alleged financial breaches has taken too much time. The defending English champions are accused of breaching more than 100 counts of financial rules in the Premier League and an independent commission has been given the charge to investigate the club's wrongdoings. If proven guilty City could face major docking of points and even relegation from the top flight.

La Liga president takes major jibe at Premier League

City already had refuted all the allegations claiming they are pretty surprised at the given charges.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

"The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Tebas has long been a staunch critic of the Premier League's expenditure and he reminded everyone that he criticised Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City back in 2017.

"In 2017 in a forum organised in Manchester, I already criticised PSG and City. [City CEO] Ferran Soriano asked me to go to the club's facilities, he was angry with me. That was 2017 and now it is 2023 and nothing has moved on, but suddenly there is an inquiry.

"This case, which in my opinion has taken too long. We know there was an alleged breach of 100 articles, so any decisions will have to be adopted accordingly by the Premier League."

He also questioned CAS's (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ability in these investigations as City's earlier ban was overturned by UEFA following an appeal. "City and PSG were sanctioned by UEFA without being able to play in European competitions and the CAS was the one that changed it.

"Perhaps we have to review the role of the CAS in all this. There should really be an arbitration tribunal, " he said.

He went on to add, "They got money from fake sponsorships. The rest of the clubs have had to spend more in order to compete."