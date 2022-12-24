'Lack A Lot Of Work': Pedri On His & Gavi's Comparison To Legendary Barca Duo Xavi-Iniesta

Barcelona youngster Pedri recently won the Kubala Trophy at the prestigious network Catalunya Radio awards for his stunning goal against Galatasaray in the Europa League. Speaking to Catalunya Radio after winning the award, the 20-year-old was asked about his partnership with Gavi, which has seen new heights with each passing game. The Spanish footballer has become the talk of the town for his thoughts on his and Gavi’s comparison to the legendary Spanish and Barca duo of Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.As reported by Barca Universal, Pedri said, "It's true that at our age, they weren't where we are, but then, they were spectacular, much better than what Gavi and I are giving at the moment. We still have a long way to go." This comes after the Barca coach Xavi hailed the Pedri-Gavi duo for having a better partnership than him and Iniesta. “Gm the prestigious tournament.